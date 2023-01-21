NCIS: Los Angeles

Network: CBS
Episodes: 322 (hour)
Seasons: 14
TV show dates: September 22, 2009 — May 14, 2023
Series status: Cancelled
Performers include: Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Peter Cambor, Daniela Ruah, Adam Jamal Craig, Linda Hunt, Barrett Foa, Eric Christian Olsen, Renée Felice Smith, Miguel Ferrer, Nia Long, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney.
TV show description:
This NCIS spin-off represents a special division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Office of Special Projects (OSP). The Los Angeles-based team targets dangerous and elusive criminals that threaten the country’s security. They assume false identities and utilize the most advanced technology to go deep undercover and put their lives on the line.
Agent G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) is the lead agent on the team, and his natural talent for doing undercover work is legendary. He can be a bit of a chameleon. His partner is Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), an ex-U.S. Navy SEAL who’s seen action in Afghanistan and Iraq. From this experience, Hanna has a great knowledge of Arabic which makes him an expert on Middle-Eastern culture. He’s also a surveillance expert who uses state-of-the-art monitoring equipment to help feed crucial information to his comrades.
Callen and Hanna are assisted by a top-notch group. Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) is the very bright daughter of a slain Marine. She lives for the rush that comes with undercover work. Operational Psychologist Nate Getz (Peter Cambor) is an expert at getting in everybody’s head, at profiling the target and monitor agents’ states of mind before, during, and after their missions.
Dominic Vail (Adam Jamal Craig) is the most recent and very qualified addition to the team but lacks practical experience. Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Linda Hunt) oversees the backroom support staff who is charged with providing everything from micro-surveillance cameras to cars on demand.
Episode #322
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: May 14, 2023
1-9-23 NCIS-VERSE I was blown away though it was good how all the actor’s blended together and the reference to Hetty was extremely nice and again a nugget as to getting Hetty back. G and Vanesse worked well together not just on the show but on The Talk and the reminder ads. Loved when she said she wanted Chris to do push ups with her on his back They should do comedy but that being send I hope Chris stays on NCIS LA. I’m also going to start watching Hawaii too..
1/8/23 I thought this was by far one of the best episode and not just the writters but the actors and staff should be commended. I also picked up, what I hoped, the return of Hetty. Admiral said G had to leave and they had been expecting this. Is he leaving to bring her home? Loved seeing Arkady hope to see more. When we see G and Anna? still praying this show will not be cancelled to many unanswered questions – #17??????
@CBS NCISLA is a great show and should be renewed There is so much more to Callen’s back story and Anna and his life together I am a bit tired of the adoption now they have a daughter. Also what does Hetty know about subject 17 I wish the writters would get into developing the story of Hetty and G Wish Erik would write more too. Harry Holidays to all
They are keeping news about NCISLA very secretive and I have read of no renewal as of today. Where did you read Season 14 was scheduled? TVSERIESFINALE.COM – can you let us know what is going on?
https://tvseriesfinale.com/tv-show/ncis-los-angeles-season-14-2022-23-renewal-for-cbs-action-drama-series/
is this a cbs statement
Do you know how irritating it is to binge watch 3 seasons (1 – 3) on a channel (ION) for days/weeks get to the END of season 3 cliff hanger and you’re NOT going to show season 4 episode 1 (end of cliffhanger) AT ALL, in 3 months unless you pay for it. Love the show, hate the way you’re showing it. Makes me so angry I’m going to binge watch something else on ANY other channel.
