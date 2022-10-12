NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 14; Linda Hunt to Return to CBS Series

NCIS: Los Angeles fans received some big news from the executive producer of the series. Linda Hunt will return to the CBS series this season. Her team received word about her in the season 14 premiere, which opens the door for Hetty’s return. She last appeared on the season 13 premiere. The actress had a limited involvement in the series since the start of the pandemic to keep her safe at her advanced age of 77.

Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Daniela Ruah, Linda Hunt, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney star in the series which follows those that work with the Los Angeles division of NCIS.

R. Scott Gemmill said the following about Hunt’s return to the CBS series, per Variety:

“Hetty has been an integral force within the agency and an especially important part of Callen’s past. As Callen starts thinking about his upcoming wedding to Anna, he would want Hetty present. The plan is to go and rescue her at some point and find out what she’s gotten herself into in Syria, but we’re just trying to figure out when we can pull it off. The goal is to make it happen this season.”

NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Monday nights on CBS.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Linda Hunt back on NCIS: Los Angeles this season?