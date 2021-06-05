NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 13; Gerald McRaney Promoted to CBS Series Regular

NCIS: Los Angeles has bumped up a long-time recurring member of its cast to series regular for next season. Gerald McRaney has played Adm. Hollis Kilbride on the drama since 2014.

Deadline said the following about the move made by the CBS series:

“When you have an actor of Gerald McRaney’s caliber, you do everything you can to make sure you get him as often as possible. Admiral Kilbride has been an esteemed part of our universe for seven years now and we look forward to viewers seeing him come in and shake up our NCIS: LA world.”

Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, and Caleb Castille star in the series. NCIS: Los Angeles saw the exit of two series regulars in the season 12 finale.

A premiere date has not yet been the upcoming season of the drama.

What do you think? Are you a fan of NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS? Do you plan to watch season 13?