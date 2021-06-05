Vulture Watch

The second season of the FX anthology drama, American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace centers on the July 1997 murder of the Italian fashion designer. Edgar Ramirez stars as Gianni Versace, with Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan, Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico, and Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace. FX says, “The series examines how cultural homophobia and prejudice delayed law enforcement’s search for Cunanan, as well as Versace’s relationship with his sister and muse Donatella.” The cast also includes Dascha Polanco, Max Greenfield, Finn Wittrock, Cody Fern, Judith Light, Mike Farrell, and Jon Jon Briones.



The second season of American Crime Story averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.22 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 72% and 63%, respectively. Find out how The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story stacks up against the other FX TV shows.



Fans don’t have to spend the second season wondering whether FX will cancel or renew American Crime Story for season three. FX picked up the third season, back in October of 2016. Originally, the Katrina installment was supposed to air as season two, but production was quicker on The Assassination of Gianni Versace, so they switched around the order. While the network hasn’t publicly picked up a fourth season, they’re treating it like a done deal. Unless they can’t make season three work, I don’t think we’ll have to worry about cancellation too soon. For now, I’ll order some takeout and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Crime Story cancellation or renewal news.



