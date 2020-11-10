Vulture Watch

What’s next for these special agents? Has the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of NCIS: Los Angeles, season 13. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa, Renée Felice Smith, Medalion Rahimi, and Caleb Castille. The action drama centers on the LA-based NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J), is a former Navy SEAL. The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; tech operator Eric Beale (Foa); intelligence analyst Nell Jones (Smith); Middle East specialist and cryptologist Fatima Namazi (Rahimi); and former FBI Agent Devin Rountree (Castille). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.



Season 12 Ratings

The 12th season of NCIS: Los Angeles averages a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.35 million viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s up by 18% in the demo and down by 1% in viewership. Find out how NCIS: Los Angeles stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 10, 2020, NCIS: Los Angeles has not been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS: Los Angeles for season 13? These days, the network is holding onto successful and semi-successful TV shows for a lot longer than they used to. It’s in part because it’s become really tough to establish new shows that can perform as good as well-established ones. As long as the leads want to continue making the show and it makes sense financially for the network and CBS Studios, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on NCIS: Los Angeles cancellation or renewal news.



