Has The Equalizer TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS?



Airing on the CBS television network, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice her former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles) who doggedly seeks to uncover the identity of the vigilante known as “The Equalizer”.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Equalizer averages a 5.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 20.40 million viewers. Find out how The Equalizer stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



As of February 9, 2021, The Equalizer has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew The Equalizer for season two? The series got off to a great start when it followed Super Bowl LV. The numbers will drop for later episodes but it fits in with the network’s other programming and has a star (Latifa) in the title role. I’m confident that The Equalizer will be renewed for a second year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Equalizer cancellation or renewal news.



