NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 15 — Has the CBS Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

The stakes get ever higher for this team. Has the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 15th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of NCIS: LA, season 15.



What’s This TV Show About?

An action drama series airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Linda Hunt, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney. Returning guests include Duncan Campbell, Alicia Coppola, Natalia del Riego, Richard Gant, Bar Paly, Kavi Ramachandran Ladnier, Pamela Reed, and Tye White. The action drama centers on the LA-based NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J), is a former Navy SEAL. The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; Middle East specialist and cryptologist Fatima Namazi (Rahimi); and former FBI Agent Devin Rountree (Castille). Working with the team while keeping them on their toes is Retired Admiral Hollis Kilbride (McRaney). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.



Season 14 Ratings

The 14th season of NCIS: Los Angeles averages a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.33 million viewers. Compared to season 13, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how NCIS: LA stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 11, 2022, NCIS: Los Angeles has not been cancelled or renewed for a 15th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS: Los Angeles for season 15? Despite Sunday airtime fluctuations during football season, this action series has remained a consistent performer for the network. Given that it’s become more and more difficult to establish new shows, I feel safe in saying that I think NCIS: LA will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on NCIS: LA cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show will be renewed for a 15th season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?