NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 13 Ratings

Last season was the end for NCIS: New Orleans and CBS has since introduced NCIS: Hawai’i, another series in the NCIS family. Could it be time for another show in the franchise to end? Could NCIS: Los Angeles be next? Will this Sunday night show be cancelled or renewed for season 14? Stay tuned.

An action-drama series, the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney. The action drama centers on the LA-based NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J), is a former Navy SEAL. The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; Middle East specialist and cryptologist Fatima Namazi (Rahimi); and former FBI Agent Devin Rountree (Castille). Working with the team while keeping them on their toes is Retired Admiral Hollis Kilbride (McRaney). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/11 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 12 of NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS averaged a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.66 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the NCIS: Los Angeles TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 14th season?