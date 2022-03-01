American Idol: Season 21? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Could this venerable series run for 20 more years? Has the American Idol TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 21st season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of American Idol, season 21. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the American Idol TV show features judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in season 20 (the fifth season on ABC). Ryan Seacrest returns as host. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.



Season 20 Ratings

The Sunday episodes of the 20th season of American Idol average a 0.93 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.30 million viewers. Compared to season 19, that’s up by 7% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how American Idol stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 1, 2022, American Idol has not been cancelled or renewed for a 21st season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew American Idol for season 21? The series has performed well for the network year after year. I have no doubt that it will be renewed for another year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Idol cancellation or renewal news.



