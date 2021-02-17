Vulture Watch

How many high notes will this show hit this time? Has the American Idol TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 20th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of American Idol, season 20. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, American Idol features returning judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in season 19 (the fourth season on ABC). Ryan Seacrest returns as host and Bobby Bones is back as the in-house mentor. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.



Season 19 Ratings

The 19th season of American Idol averages a 1.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.95 million viewers. Compared to season 18, that’s even in the demo and up by 1% in viewership. Find out how American Idol stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 17, 2021, American Idol has not been cancelled or renewed for a 20th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew American Idol for season five (season 20, if you count the FOX years)? While the days of this show being a ratings juggernaut are long gone, this revival still does well for ABC and I have no doubt that it will be renewed for its fifth year on the network. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Idol cancellation or renewal news.



