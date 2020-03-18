American Idol: ABC Series’ Rehearsals Cancelled, Contestants Sent Home

American Idol is shutting things down. The series has canceled rehearsals and sent contestants home just two weeks before the live performances are set to begin.

Deadline reported that Fremantle is allowing editors to continue editing the already taped episodes at home. A decision about the live performances has not been made yet. They may go forward, but it would be without a live audience.

The live episodes are set to start on Monday, March 30. The Monday episodes of American Idol just started airing this week with the journey to Hollywood just beginning for the contestants.

Deadline revealed that “there will likely need to be additional modifications made for those shows to proceed amid a pandemic. It is conceivable that the producers and ABC could use additional existing footage for an extra episode or two to buy themselves some time while they evaluate the situation and make a final decision whether to proceed with live shows and, if they do, in what shape or form.”

What do you think? Are you surprised American Idol has shut down rehearsals?