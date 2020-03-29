Menu

American Idol: Season 18; ABC Cancels Monday Episode, Live Shows Up in the Air

by Regina Avalos,

American Idol is making some changes to its schedule as the live shows quickly approach. ABC and the powers that be are still trying to figure out how to make the live shows happen in the age of the coronavirus. For now, fans will see some different episodes of the series air without the planned live shows.

A series of specials will air on Sunday nights through April 19 with repeats of other shows and news specials airing on Monday nights in place of American Idol, per Deadline.

ABC plans the following for the live shows:

“In terms of the live shows, the network is ‘monitoring’ the situation and said that it is ‘exploring multiple options within statewide guidelines.’ An ABC spokeswoman added, ‘We will share a production plan as soon as it’s in place.”

What do you think? Have you been looking forward to the live shows of American Idol?


David
Reader
David

Maybe they should just postpone for the show for now. It can always be started up again at a later date.

March 29, 2020 11:02 am
