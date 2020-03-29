American Idol: Season 18; ABC Cancels Monday Episode, Live Shows Up in the Air

American Idol is making some changes to its schedule as the live shows quickly approach. ABC and the powers that be are still trying to figure out how to make the live shows happen in the age of the coronavirus. For now, fans will see some different episodes of the series air without the planned live shows.

A series of specials will air on Sunday nights through April 19 with repeats of other shows and news specials airing on Monday nights in place of American Idol, per Deadline.

“In terms of the live shows, the network is ‘monitoring’ the situation and said that it is ‘exploring multiple options within statewide guidelines.’ An ABC spokeswoman added, ‘We will share a production plan as soon as it’s in place.”

ABC plans the following for the live shows:

