NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 14? Has the CBS Action Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney. The action drama centers on the LA-based NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J), is a former Navy SEAL. The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; Middle East specialist and cryptologist Fatima Namazi (Rahimi); and former FBI Agent Devin Rountree (Castille). Working with the team while keeping them on their toes is Retired Admiral Hollis Kilbride (McRaney). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.



The 13th season of NCIS: Los Angeles averages a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.85 million viewers. Compared to season 12, that’s up by 8% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how NCIS: Los Angeles stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



As of October 12, 2021, NCIS: Los Angeles has not been cancelled or renewed for a 14th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS: Los Angeles for season 14? This show’s been around a long time but has continued to be a solid performer for the network. While nothing lasts forever, I don’t think this show is near the end of its run just yet. I think NCIS: Los Angeles will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on NCIS: Los Angeles cancellation or renewal news.



