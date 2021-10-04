SWAT: Season Six? Has the CBS Police Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Could the move to Friday nights help keep this show going? Has the SWAT TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of SWAT, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). The rest of the team includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky newcomer Jim Street (Russell), canine trainer Christina “Chris” Alonso (Esco), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit), a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. Season four begins with Hondo no longer leading the charge. These dedicated men and women face an uncertain future as they bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of SWAT averages a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.86 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s even in the demo and up by 54% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how SWAT stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 4, 2021, SWAT has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew SWAT for season six? For the 2020-21 broadcast season, this show was the lowest-rated scripted series on the network to be renewed. Rather than cancel it, the CBS programmers moved it to Friday nights. For years, a show moving to Friday nights was considered a death sentence. Not so today, as evidenced by the long runs of Blue Bloods and previous Friday night staples. If the ratings drop, this could be SWAT’s final year but, if they stay the same or grow, I think the series will be renewed. The drama is co-produced by CBS TV Studios so that doesn’t hurt its chances. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SWAT cancellation or renewal news.



SWAT Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow SWAT‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the SWAT TV show will be renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?