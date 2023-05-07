Network: CBS.

Episodes: 128 (hour).

Seasons: Six.

TV show dates: November 2, 2017 — May 19, 2023.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Amy Farrington, and Rochelle Aytes.

TV show description:

Based on ABC‘s 1970s TV series and the 2003 feature film of the same name, the SWAT TV show on CBS is is a police action drama centering on on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore). A lifetime Los Angeles local and former Marine, Hondo has been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons and Tactics unit.

Because he is L.A.-born and raised, Hondo feels intensely loyal to his “brothers in blue” and the people they serve. This makes him exceptionally qualified to lead the team and build a bridge between the force and the community.

David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington) is a seasoned, competent officer. Although he can’t help but feel overlooked for the top job, he is extremely loyal and committed to the team’s success. On the other hand, newcomer Jim Street (Russell) tends to be overconfident. Still, he has the potential to become a key player.

Hondo’s tactical unit also includes canine trainer Christina “Chris” Alonso (Esco), a skilled officer in her own right. Then there is Dominique Luca (Johnson), whose driving expertise ensures the team is able to get into and out of risky scenarios.

L.A. Metro Captain Jessica Cortez (Sigman), whose profession is her top priority, supervises the SWAT team. She and Hondo also have a personal relationship.

Finally, there’s Mumford (Onorati). Bold and self-assured, he heads up another L.A. unit and is certain of his own approach to situations. Although his group and Hondo’s are fierce rivals, they relish their competition.

With Hondo at the lead, the SWAT officers are devoted to their jobs and are willing to lay down their lives to protect and serve.

Series Finale:

Episode #128 — Legacy

The team works with the DEA and their iron-jawed leader, Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son.

First aired: May 19, 2023.

What do you think? Do you like the SWAT TV series? Should this TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on CBS?