Dark Matter: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Sci-Fi Series Starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly

Dark Matter is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has released a trailer for the new sci-fi series, which was ordered in 2022—the series premieres in May.

Starring Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Jimmi Simpson, Alice Braga, Oakes Fegley, and Dayo Okeniyi, the nine-episode series is based on the novel by Blake Crouch. The Apple TV+ series tells the story of a man abducted into an alternate version of his life.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for its new sci-fi thriller “Dark Matter” starring Joel Edgerton alongside Academy Award(R) winner Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley. Based on the blockbuster book by New York Times bestselling author Blake Crouch, the new, nine-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, May 8, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through June 26, 2024. Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself. Crouch serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Edgerton also serves as executive producer. “Dark Matter” is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television. “Dark Matter” joins a growing offering of broadly acclaimed, global hit sci-fi Apple Original series including the epic “Foundation,” which was recently renewed for a third season, as well as “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” “Silo,” “For All Mankind,” “Invasion” and more. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 471 wins and 2,195 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award(R)-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar(R) Best Picture winner “CODA.”

The Dark Matter trailer is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series in May?