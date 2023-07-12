The Changeling: Apple TV+ Releases First-Look Photos for Drama Series Starring LaKeith Stanfield

The Changeling is coming to Apple TV+ in September, and the streaming service has released the first photos for the new horror fantasy drama. Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, and Jared Abrahamson, the story revolves around a man (Stanfield) who goes in search of his wife after she does something horrific following the birth of their child. The Victor LaValle novel of the same name inspires the series.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new eight-part series in a press release.

Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look at “The Changeling,” an upcoming eight-part drama series starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “The Book of Clarence”) and announced that the series will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, September 8, 2023 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through October 13. Based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, “The Changeling” is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed. In addition to Stanfield, the series stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson and special guest star Malcolm Barrett. “The Changeling” is written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel (“Cruella,” “Venom,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”). The pilot episode was directed by Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim,” “Insecure”). The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug are executive producers on behalf of Annapurna. Showrunner Marcel, the book’s author LaValle, David Knoller and director Jonathan van Tulleken executive produce alongside star Stanfield. Director Matsoukas serves as executive producer through her De La Revolución Films. Sue Naegle and David Wolkis also serve as executive producer, with Khaliah Neal as co-executive producer.

More photos from the upcoming series are below.

