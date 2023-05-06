Hijack: Apple TV+ Releases First-Look Photos Ahead of Idris Elba Thriller Series Premiere

Hijack is coming soon to Apple TV+, and the streaming service has released the first photos teasing the series. Starring Idris Elba (Luther), who also executive produced the series, and Archie Panjabi (Departure), the seven-episode thriller will be told in real-time as the viewers follow what happens on a hijacked plane as it flies over London.

George Kay created the series, which was ordered in April 2022. Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today shared a first look at “Hijack,” a new seven-part thriller starring and executive produced by SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Idris Elba (“Luther”). “Hijack” will make its global debut with the first two episodes on Wednesday, June 28 on Apple TV+. Created by George Kay (“Lupin,” “Criminal”) and Jim Field Smith (“Criminal,” “Truth Seekers”), who also wrote and lead directed the series respectively, the series also stars Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife,” “Snowpiercer,” “Blindspot”). Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing. Panjabi will play the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation. In addition to Elba and Panjabi, the series stars Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimée Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles. “Hijack” has been produced by 60Forty Films, the production company set up by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta (“Slow Horses,” “The Essex Serpent”) under its exclusive content deal with Apple TV+, alongside Kay and Field Smith’s own production company Idiotlamp Productions, and also marks the first series to debut from Elba’s first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures.”

More photos of Hijack are below.

