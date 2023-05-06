Call Me Kat: Cancelled; FOX Sitcom Not Returning for Season Four

Kat’s cafe has closed. The FOX network has cancelled the Call Me Kat sitcom, so it won’t be returning for a fourth season. The de facto series finale aired last night.

A multi-camera comedy series, the Call Me Kat TV show is based on the British Miranda series and stars Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Julian Gant, and Jack McBrayer. Guests in season three include Ken Jennings, Kevin Sussman, Vicki Lawrence, and Parker Young. The story follows Kat (Bialik), a woman who struggles every day against society (and her mother) to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life — despite still being single at 39 years old. Kat’s mother, Sheila (Kurtz), views her daughter being single as her own personal failure. After leaving her job as a University of Louisville college professor, Kat spends the money her parents had set aside for her wedding to open a cat café. Working alongside Kat at the cafe are friends Randi (Pratt) and Gideon (McBrayer). As Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans begin to veer off-course when her former crush and good friend, Max (Jackson), returns to town. Max takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street from Kat’s place and works with his friend, Carter (Gant).

The third season of Call Me Kat averages a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.17 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 41% in the demo and down by 35% in viewership. When delayed viewing is factored in via the live+7 day ratings, episodes pick up nearly 90% more viewers.

Call Me Kat has been in danger of being cancelled each year but managed to snag a renewal each time — until now. The ratings saw a huge drop in season three, and since FOX only has slots for two live-action sitcoms, the network decided to try something new. Last night’s season finale had the feel of a series finale so it seems like the cast and crew had an idea that bad news was on the way.

The fates of Welcome to Flatch and Animal Control have yet to be announced. Flatch is produced by Sony and the studio made a very attractive deal that landed it a second season renewal last year. Animal Control is owned by FOX so a second-season renewal seems very likely.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Call Me Kat comedy series? Were you hoping it would be renewed for a fourth season? Are you disappointed that it’s been cancelled?

