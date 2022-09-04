Call Me Kat: Season Three; Parker Young (United States of Al) to Guest on FOX Sitcom

Call Me Kat will have Parker Young appear on an episode of the FOX sitcom as a man Kat (Mayim Bialik) becomes infatuated with in her quest to become a mother.

The third season will pick up after she returns from her trip around the world, per TV Line. Young (United States of Al) will appear on the episode set to air on October 20.

Starring Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, and Julian Gant, Call Me Kat follows Kat who opens a cat cafe with the money her parents saved for her wedding day.

Call Me Kat returns to FOX on September 29th.

