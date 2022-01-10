Call Me Kat: Season Two Ratings

Last year, Call Me Kat got off to a great start in the ratings thanks to FOX giving it a post-football game premiere timeslot. The network is repeating that strategy this time around. In addition, star Mayim Bialik is getting additional exposure by hosting Jeopardy! in syndication. Will some new viewers check out the series and cause the ratings to rise? Will Call Me Kat be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A multi-camera comedy series, the Call Me Kat TV show is based on the British Miranda series and stars Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, and Julian Gant. The story follows Kat (Bialik), a woman who struggles every day against society (and her mother) to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life — despite still being single at 39 years old. Kat’s mother, Sheila (Kurtz), views her daughter being single as her own personal failure. After leaving her job as a University of Louisville college professor, Kat spends the money her parents had set aside for her wedding to open a cat café. Working alongside Kat are her friends, artist Randi (Pratt) and Phil (Jordan), a baker. As Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans begin to veer off-course when her former crush and good friend, Max (Jackson), returns to town. Max takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street from Kat’s place and works with his friend, Carter (Gant).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Call Me Kat on FOX averaged a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.61 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



