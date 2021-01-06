Vulture Watch

Airing on the FOX television network, the Call Me Kat TV show is based on the British Miranda series. The U.S. sitcom stars Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, and Julian Gant. The story follows Kat (Bialik), a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life — despite still being single at 39 years old. Kat’s mother, Sheila (Kurtz), views her daughter being single as her own personal failure. After leaving her job as a University of Louisville college professor, Kat spends the money her parents had set aside for her wedding to open a cat café. Working alongside Kat are Randi (Pratt) and Phil (Jordan). As Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans begin to veer off-course. Her former crush and good friend, Max (Jackson), returns to town and takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street and works with his friend, Carter (Gant).



Season One Ratings

The first season of Call Me Kat averages a 1.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.63 million viewers. Find out how Call Me Kat stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 6, 2021, Call Me Kat has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Call Me Kat for season two? Other than Last Man Standing (which is ending this year), the network doesn’t have any other live-action sitcoms so, I’m thinking that FOX will give this series every chance to succeed. It had a solid start but reviews have not been good. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Call Me Kat cancellation or renewal news.



