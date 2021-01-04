Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 3, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, and Julian Gant.

TV show description:

A multi-camera comedy series, the Call Me Kat TV show is based on the Miranda series, a British comedy created by Miranda Hart. The sitcom follows Kat (Bialik), a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life — despite still being single at 39 years old.

It was expected that Kat would be married with kids by now, but for many reasons, she’s still single and totally fine with it. Kat’s mother, Sheila (Kurtz), views her daughter being single as her own personal failure, but Kat remains determined to live a fulfilling life and charts her own course to happiness.

After leaving her job as a University of Louisville college professor, Kat spends the money her parents had set aside for her wedding to open a cat café.

Working alongside Kat are Randi (Pratt), a confident millennial and self-proclaimed “non” cat person, and Phil (Jordan), who recently broke up with his longtime partner.

As Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans begin to veer off-course. Her former crush and good friend, Max (Jackson), returns to town. He takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street and works with his friend, Carter (Gant).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

