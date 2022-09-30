Call Me Kat: Season Three Ratings



FOX has just two live-action comedies to air during the fall season — Call Me Kat and Welcome to Flatch. Both of them struggled in the ratings last year but were renewed, likely for economic reasons that extend beyond ratings and ad revenue. Since Call Me Kat has made it to a third season, is it sure to be renewed for a fourth year or, is there still a chance that it could still be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A multi-camera comedy series, the Call Me Kat TV show is based on the British Miranda series and stars Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, and Julian Gant. Guests in season three include Ken Jennings, Kevin Sussman, and Parker Young. The story follows Kat (Bialik), a woman who struggles every day against society (and her mother) to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life — despite still being single at 39 years old. Kat’s mother, Sheila (Kurtz), views her daughter being single as her own personal failure. After leaving her job as a University of Louisville college professor, Kat spends the money her parents had set aside for her wedding to open a cat café. Working alongside Kat at the cafe are her friends, artist Randi (Pratt) and Phil (Jordan), a baker. As Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans begin to veer off-course when her former crush and good friend, Max (Jackson), returns to town. Max takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street from Kat’s place and works with his friend, Carter (Gant).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Call Me Kat on FOX averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.80 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



What do you think? Do you like the Call Me Kat TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?