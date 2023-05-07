Psych: James Roday Rodriguez Says Fourth Movie Script Is Ready

Psych could soon return to Peacock with a fourth film. The streaming service has not officially ordered a fourth film, but things are ready to film one. The third, Psych 3: This Is Gus, aired 18 months ago.

Dulé Hill (Suits), James Roday Rodriguez, Corbin Bernsen, Kirsten Nelson, Maggie Lawson, and Timothy Omundson starred in the USA Network series, which ran for eight seasons between 2006 and 2014. The series follows Shawn Spencer (Rodriguez) as he uses his observation skills to solve crimes alongside his best friend Gus (Hill).

Rodriguez (A Million Little Things) spoke about the return of the series recently, and a script for the fourth film is ready to go. He said the following about Psych, per TV Line:

“The only reason that Psych 4 didn’t happen last year was scheduling. It was all lined up, and we would’ve made an announcement, but then we just couldn’t pull it together in time with everybody going off to do [other projects]. So, now we just kind of have to regroup, wait for Peacock to decide that they want to pay for it again, and hopefully we’ll be good.”

