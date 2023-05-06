SWAT: Cancelled by CBS; Could Season Seven Find a New Home?

Hondo and his team won’t be back protecting the public for the 2023-24 TV season. CBS has cancelled SWAT, so there won’t be a seventh season. The sixth season currently airs on Friday nights.

A police action drama series, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). The rest of the team includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky Jim Street (Russell), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit), a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau, is responsible for managing all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units.

The sixth season of SWAT averages a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.07 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 6% in the demo and up by 18% in viewership. In the live+7 day ratings, the drama gets a nearly 30% boost in viewership.

Despite the rise in viewership. CBS still opted to cancel the series. Sony Television, which produces SWAT, and the network couldn’t agree on a licensing fee. According to Deadline, Sony had not increased the licensing fee for the past few years even though costs had increased and the studio’s profits had dropped.

CBS execs let the exclusivity on the series expire and were eventually willing to increase the licensing fee but dropped the episode order. That would have driven the per-episode cost even higher for Sony, and ultimately an agreement couldn’t be reached.

The word is that finding a new home for SWAT is highly unlikely, given the show’s budget.

“For six seasons, the amazing talents of the SWAT cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers and crew guided by executive producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman, and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime line-up,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week.”

After tonight’s episode, there are two more episodes to air. The de facto series finale, titled “Legacy,” will be released on May 19th.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the SWAT TV show? Are you disappointed this CBS series wasn’t renewed for a seventh season? Are you surprised that it was cancelled?

