SWAT: Season Seven? Shemar Moore Speaks Out About CBS Series’ Abrupt Cancellation

CBS canceled SWAT at the end of last week, and the star of the series, Shemar Moore (above), did not waste any time before he spoke about the cancellation of the popular long-running drama.

In recent weeks, the renewal of the series was all but assured. Talks were ongoing, and the only issue was the licensing fee from Sony Pictures TV. According to Moore, the cast was also told that renewal would happen.

Also starring Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit, the film of the same name inspires the series, and it follows the Special Weapons And Tactics unit of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Moore said the following about the cancellation of the CBS series, per THR:

“It makes no sense. We’ve done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for. SWAT is the most diverse show on CBS. CBS, when I got hired to be Hondo on SWAT, was getting a lot of flak for lack of diversity. If I post this, and I think I might, I will get in a lot of trouble with CBS because I’m calling them out. Because they’ve been wonderful to me for 26 out of my 29-year career. But to abruptly get told that you’re canceled when you led us to believe last week — and the week before, and the week before that — that we would have some semblance of a season seven to at least say goodbye, if not continue. And to abruptly be told, ‘You’re done.’ I will be fine, but I’m upset because I busted my whole entire a** to prove that I could do this, and I did prove that I could do this. I understand it’s not personal — it’s business — but I still have faith that SWAT will live to see another day. So I’m asking my homies, my fans and my baby girls, and the rest of the world who follow me or follow the show, follow the cast, my brothers and my sisters: Make some noise. And let them know that canceling SWAT is a mistake.”

SWAT will end its run on CBS later this month.

What do you think? Do you want to see the seventh season of SWAT? Do you want another network to save this series?