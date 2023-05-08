Reacher: Season Two: Peacemaker Vet Replaces Rory Cochrane in Prime Video Series

Reacher is returning soon for its second season on Prime Video, and there’s been a change in casting. Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) has replaced Rory Cochrane in the action series. The switch is happening before Cochrane filmed any episodes. He had to depart the role due to a scheduling conflict.

Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Shaun Sipos, Serinda Swan, and Ferdinand Kingsley star in the Reacher series. The Prime Video action drama was written by Nick Santora, who is also the series showrunner. The Reacher series debuted in February 2022.

Season two of Reacher is based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in Lee Child’s bestselling Jack Reacher series. The story follows what happens when Reacher’s former military unit starts showing up dead. Reacher has only one thing on his mind when that starts happening – revenge.

Per Deadline, Patrick’s character “is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor.”

The premiere date for Reacher season two will be announced later.

