Stranger Things: Season Five; Final Episodes of Netflix Series Delayed Due to Writers Strike

Stranger Things fans will have to wait a bit longer for the return of the Netflix series. The Duffer brothers went to the Stranger Things writers twitter and revealed that production of the series’ final season would be delayed. The men were not willing to start filming without writers on set.

Starring Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson, the Netflix series, which is set during the 1980s, follows the residents of a small town and the supernatural events that surround them.

The Duffer brothers said the following about the delay impacting Stranger Things, per Deadline:

“Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong”

The premiere date for Stranger Things season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that production has been delayed on the final season of Stranger Things?