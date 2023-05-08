Queen Charlotte: Season Two? Shonda Rhimes Open to More of the Netflix Prequel Series

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has just been released on Netflix. While it was billed as a six-episode limited series, Shondaland founder Shonda Rhimes says a second season is possible.

Starring Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, India Amarteifio, Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri, and Hugh Sachs, the series follows the early days of Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte and her rise to power.

While Queen Charlotte wraps up some primary plot points, there are many years left unexplored, between the prequel series and Bridgerton. Rhimes said the following about the possibility of a return for the Netflix prequel series, per EW:

“There have been questions, but I’m not having conversations about it yet. I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I’m not ruling anything out because I never know.”

Thomas, aka Lady Danbury, is willing to revisit her character if the series does return. She said the following:

“I am obsessed with this character. I never thought I could love like this until I had my own child. I feel like I gave birth, and Shonda Rhimes is her daddy. I am the mommy. It would be amazing to inhabit that space again. But also where we’ve left her off now, she’s a good space. If that’s the last time I get to be her, she’s empowered and she’s ready to walk on her own two feet. But if I do get a call for doing it again, I will take it.”

Amarteifio, who plays the younger Queen Charlotte, is also ready to return.

“I have loved this character. She’s fantastic. I feel very lucky to be able to portray someone who’s so complex. I would absolutely love to do something in the realm again.”

What do you think? Have you watched Queen Charlotte on Netflix? Do you want to see more of this Bridgerton prequel series on Netflix?