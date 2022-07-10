Bridgerton: Connie Jenkins-Greig Cast in Queen Charlotte Spin-Off on Netflix

Bridgerton fans have more news about the Queen Charlotte spin-off series. Connie Jenkins-Greig has been cast as young Violet Ledger. She is joining Katie Brayben and Keir Charles in the series.

Deadline revealed the following about the Bridgerton spin-off series:

“Violet is the daughter of Vivian and Lord Ledger, who will be played by Katie Brayben and Keir Charles. She’s been described as a kind and inquisitive teenager who has not yet entered the marriage mart … or famously become a Bridgerton.”

The spin-off shows the rise of the young Queen Charlotte who is played by Golda Rosheuvel (above) in the Netflix series.

A premiere date and more details about the series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this addition to the Bridgerton franchise on Netflix?