Reacher: Prime Video Orders Spin-Off Series Starring Maria Sten as Neagley

The world of Reacher is being expanded. Prime Video has ordered a yet-to-be-titled spin-off series featuring Maria Sten as Frances Neagley. Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton are behind the spin-off series. The streaming service renewed Reacher for a third season with episodes filmed earlier this year.

Prime Video described the series as follows:

“Frances Neagley is a private investigator in Chicago. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

Vernon Sanders, head of television Amazon MGM Studios, said the following about the spin-off series:

“As Reacher continues to resonate with our global customers in a profound way, expanding on the storytelling and characters with a spinoff was an easy decision. With Nick and Nicholas as well as our partners Skydance and CBS Studios, we’re confident this new chapter, starring the amazing Maria Sten, will not only honor the Reacher legacy but also bring fresh energy and excitement to new and longtime fans alike.”

Sten is also excited about the project. She said the following:

“I’m beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background,” said Sten. “She’s such a wonderful character to play and I’m very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better.”

Additional details for the spin-off will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Reacher? Will you watch the spin-off series?