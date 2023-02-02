James May: Our Man In…: Season Three Renewal Set for Prime Video Travel Show

James May: Our Man In… has been renewed for a third season by Prime Video. This time around, May will travel to India for new irreverent adventures, per Deadline. May, an English television presenter and journalist, traveled to Japan and Italy for the first two seasons of the travel show.

May is best known for co-hosting the British Top Gear series from 2002 until 201. He is also a co-presenter on the Grand Tour series, working with Top Gear’s Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and Andy Wilman. That series is currently in production with new episodes.

Plum Pictures produces James May: Our Man In …. and is also the production company behind James May: Oh Cook!.

A premiere date for James May: Our Man In … season three will be announced later.

