With Love: Season Two Renewal Announced for Prime Video Comedy Series

With Love is returning to Prime Video for a second season. The streaming service has renewed the romantic comedy series which stars Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Vincent Rodriguez III, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie, and Benito Martinez.

With Love follows the lives of the Diaz family as they struggle withromance. Amazon revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Today, Amazon Studios announced it had greenlit a second season of Prime Video’s multi-holiday romantic-comedy series, With Love, from creator Gloria Calderón Kellett. The Season Two series pickup is a six-episode order and will once again follow the Diaz family’s relationship drama and love stories over the course of a year, with each episode taking place in the midst of a life-changing milestone or celebration. Season One of With Love premiered on Prime Video globally this past winter. With Love is a multi-holiday romantic-comedy series, written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, that follows the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge Jr., on a mission to find love and purpose. Each of Season One’s five episodes followed Lily, Jorge Jr., and the entire Diaz family as they navigated the highs and lows of love during a different holiday throughout the year, including Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and Día de los Muertos. With Love stars Emeraude Toubia as Lily Diaz, Mark Indelicato as Jorge Diaz Jr., Rome Flynn as Santiago Zayas, Desmond Chiam as Nick Zhao, Vincent Rodriguez III as Henry Cruz, Isis King as Sol Perez, Todd Grinnell as Dr. Miles Murphy, Constance Marie as Beatriz Diaz, and Benito Martinez as Jorge Diaz Sr.”

A premiere date for season two will be announced at a later date.

