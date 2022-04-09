The Real: Cancelled, No Ninth Season for Daytime Talk Show

Daytime television will be a little less real in the fall. The Real TV show has been cancelled after eight seasons by Warner Bros. Television. The syndicated daytime talk show airs on Fox-owned stations in major markets, and Variety reports that Fox stations were opting out of bringing the series back next fall. That loss of stations led to the series’ cancellation.

Hosted by Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, the ladies tackle current event topics of the day. The daytime series uses a panel format similar to the one seen on The View on ABC, and

The Real premiered in 2013, and it became a staple of Fox-owned stations in 2014. An end date for the series has not yet been revealed but it won’t be returning in the fall.

One of the show’s hosts, Love, said the following about the show’s cancellation on Instagram.

