Family Feud: Steve Harvey Syndicated Game Show Renewed Through 2025-26

Family Feud is staying on the air in syndication. The game show, hosted by Steve Harvey, will remain on television through at least the 2025-26 season. This renewal will take the series to its 50th anniversary.

Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said the following about the decision to renew the long-running series, per Deadline:

“Demand for a proven demo and household ratings winner like Family Feud has been intense. We are extremely pleased to be able to continue our long-term relationships with our incredible broadcast partners, while providing our dedicated viewers of all ages with much-needed laughter and enjoyment throughout the coming years.”

Kim Kleid, SVP, Current Programming, Fremantle, also spoke about the renewal of Family Feud:

“We are thrilled to have the confidence and commitment from our station partners toward Family Feud. Feud is a timeless format, not only in the U.S. but globally; and with the unmatched talent of Steve Harvey, it is easy to see why the audience tunes in and enjoys it on a daily basis.”

