Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune: Syndicated Game Shows Renewed for Five Years At ABC Stations

Fans of the syndicated game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will not see the shows leave the air anytime soon. Both shows have been renewed for five more seasons and will continue to air on ABC stations through the 2027-2028 season. Per Deadline, that will mark the 45th season of Wheel of Fortune and the 44th season of Jeopardy!

Currently, Jeopardy! is co-hosted by Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, and Pat Sajak and Vanna White host Wheel of Fortune. Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures said the following about the renewal:

“Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are the crown jewels of syndication, drawing larger audiences than almost every prime-time broadcast show. This new deal is a testament to the power of these shows and the power of broadcast television. Viewers and advertisers alike love these shows, and we are excited that this deal continues the legacy of these brands for years to come.”

Suzanne Prete, EVP of Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television, also spoke about the renewal:

“We are delighted to continue to work alongside our great partners at ABC and CBS to bring two of the most iconic game shows in the world to loyal fans across the nation. The ABC stations have added incredible value to the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! franchises, and we couldn’t be happier to continue our long relationship with them.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see more seasons of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!?