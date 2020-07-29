Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune: Game Shows to Resume Filming with Redesigned Sets

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune ran out of new episodes not that long ago, but fans will soon see new episodes back on the air. Both game shows are returning to production in the coming days, per Deadline.

Fans will see some changes when the shows return. Both game shows had their sets redesigned for life in a post-COVID-19 world.

Deadline revealed the following about the changes:

The wheel has been redesigned to provide proper social distancing between contestants. Over on Jeopardy!, the stage has been slightly redesigned to allow for more space between the three contestant podiums. The contestants will also be at a safe distance from host Alex Trebek at his lectern.

Jeopardy! will start production this week, and Wheel of Fortune is set to return to the set next week.

