Jeopardy!: Game Show to Air Four-Week Retrospective Series

Jeopardy! is taking a short break because the game show has run out of new episodes to air due to the COVID-19 production shutdown.

In order to fill the time open by the shutdown, the series plans to air a four-week long retrospective. Find out more in the press release below:

“JEOPARDY! announced that it will open the vault for a four-week retrospective series starting July 20. For the first time, America’s Favorite Quiz Show™ will dig deep into its archives to highlight memorable contestants, exciting moments, and unique tournaments from the show’s 36-year history, including the series premiere, which aired September 10, 1984. “What is incredible about JEOPARDY! is that it has historical importance while remaining culturally relevant today,” said JEOPARDY! Executive Producer Mike Richards. “I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years – the set, the pace of the game…the mustache! – but the ability to play along is timeless.” The JEOPARDY! producers combed through nearly 8,000 episodes and have chosen 20 of the most compelling shows in the series’ history, many of which have not been seen since their first airing. “

What do you think? Will you check out these classic Jeopardy! episodes when they air?