Dirty John: Season Three? USA Network Showrunner Discusses Show’s Future

Dirty John has just wrapped its second season, and now the showrunner is looking ahead to season three. The series has not yet been officially renewed for a third season though.

Alexandra Cunningham said the following about the future of the USA Network series, per The Hollywood Reporter:

“The stories we’ve been talking about are definitely different milieus than Orange/San Diego counties. But also, we consider our unifying principles to be love gone wrong and coercive control. … The thing I would love to do, all things being equal, to me the ultimate example of love gone wrong is familial. Not romantic love, not a couple, not a boyfriend-girlfriend like the first season or a married couple divorcing, but mother-child, siblings. Especially parentally, I think that’s where love gone wrong truly begins, that the love coming from a parent is not appropriate or twisted or not real, that is obviously one of the things that contributes to people’s future behavior. That’s something I’d love to explore if given the chance.”

The showrunner did reveal conversations about season three of Dirty John would start soon.

