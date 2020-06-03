Dirty John: Season Two Ratings

The first season of Dirty John aired on Bravo and did well enough in the ratings to be renewed. However, the series was moved to sister channel USA Network and it’s now been 18 months since the first season aired. Have viewers forgotten about the series? Will Dirty John be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A USA Network true-crime anthology series, the second season of Dirty John stars Amanda Peet, Christian Slater, and Rachel Keller with Missi Pyle, Emily Bergl, Holley Fain, Lena Georgas, Tiera Skovbye, and Chris Mason. Season two follows a shocking story of love, betrayal, and death that’s based on the lives of Betty and Dan Broderick. Betty (Peet) was the perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother. Married to her handsome college boyfriend, Dan (Slater), Betty charms everyone she meets. She sacrifices and suffers for years while supporting Dan through both medical and law school. He ultimately becomes a superstar in the San Diego legal community and Betty can finally enjoy the fruits of their labors. But then, Dan hires Linda (Keller), a bright, beautiful young woman. With Linda, he can happily forget the struggles of his past but, what about Betty?

For comparisons: Season one of Dirty John on Bravo averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.33 million viewers.

