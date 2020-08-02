Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Family Feud: Season 22 Production to Resume on Steve Harvey Game Show

by Regina Avalos,

Family Feud is headed back into production in Atlanta on Tuesday. Producers of the game show, which airs in first-run syndication, plan to have new episodes for season 22 of the series ready to arrive in September.

Deadline revealed the following about the plans for filming Family Feud in the time of COVID-19:

As with other production resumptions, the show will be shot with minimal crew and no audience with crew wearing personal protective equipment and masks with regular temperature checks and all of the other rigorous health and safety protocols put in place to adhere to all state and local requirements as well as union and industry guidelines for production.

Production on season 22 has been split between LA and Atlanta with early episodes, some of which were filmed behind closed doors, shot in California before the crew moved back to Georgia.

The 22nd season of the Family Feud series, hosted by Steve Harvey, will premiere on September 14th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this syndicated game show? Do you plan on watching Family Feud’s 22nd season?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Nellie Shamlin Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Nellie Shamlin
Reader
Nellie Shamlin

Can’t wait for Steve and the Feud. Love the show and watch you tube reruns all the time.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
August 2, 2020 12:11 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz