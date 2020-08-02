Family Feud: Season 22 Production to Resume on Steve Harvey Game Show

Family Feud is headed back into production in Atlanta on Tuesday. Producers of the game show, which airs in first-run syndication, plan to have new episodes for season 22 of the series ready to arrive in September.

Deadline revealed the following about the plans for filming Family Feud in the time of COVID-19:

As with other production resumptions, the show will be shot with minimal crew and no audience with crew wearing personal protective equipment and masks with regular temperature checks and all of the other rigorous health and safety protocols put in place to adhere to all state and local requirements as well as union and industry guidelines for production. Production on season 22 has been split between LA and Atlanta with early episodes, some of which were filmed behind closed doors, shot in California before the crew moved back to Georgia.

The 22nd season of the Family Feud series, hosted by Steve Harvey, will premiere on September 14th.

