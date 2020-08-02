Teenage Bounty Hunters: Netflix Releases Comedy Series Trailer and Poster

Teenage Bounty Hunters is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has now released a poster and a trailer for the new comedy. The upcoming TV series stars Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as fraternal twins from the suburbs who become bounty hunters themselves after they meet a veteran bounty hunter (Kadeem Hardison). The series arrives on August 14th.

Check out photos, a poster, and a trailer for the Netflix series below.

https://twitter.com/seewhatsnext/status/1285355421541122049

What do you think? Are you going to check out this new Netflix series? Does Teenage Bounty Hunters sound like your kind of show?