Teenage Bounty Hunters: Netflix Releases Comedy Series Trailer and Poster

by Regina Avalos,

Teenage Bounty Hunters is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has now released a poster and a trailer for the new comedy. The upcoming TV series stars Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as fraternal twins from the suburbs who become bounty hunters themselves after they meet a veteran bounty hunter (Kadeem Hardison). The series arrives on August 14th.

Check out photos, a poster, and a trailer for the Netflix series below.

What do you think? Are you going to check out this new Netflix series? Does Teenage Bounty Hunters sound like your kind of show?


Simon Burland
Simon Burland

Do Netflix make any TV shows that aren’t about teenagers.

August 2, 2020 9:55 am
