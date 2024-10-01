The Beauty: FX Orders New Series from Ryan Murphy Starring Evan Peters and More

The Beauty is headed to FX. The series is the latest from Ryan Murphy headed to the network.

According to Deadline, Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Ashton Kutcher have been cast in the series inspired by the comics by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. The series is set in a world where an STD makes the infected beautiful. However, the hosts are eventually killed off in a government plot.

No other details about the FX series have been released. The 11-episode first season will start filming later this year, and the premiere date for The Beauty will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the comic series? Will you watch the series when it lands on FX?