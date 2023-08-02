Reservation Dogs: Season Three; Series Creator on Why He’s Ending the FX Show

Reservation Dogs returned today with its third and final season to Hulu, and the man behind the series is now revealing more about why the series is ending now. In June, he sent a long letter to fans about the decision to end the series.

Starring Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Elva Guerra, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Gary Farmer, Jennifer Podemski, Jon Proudstar, and Dallas Goldtooth, the series follows the journey of four indigenous teenagers. Season three will find them stuck in California and trying to find their way home.

In an interview with Indiewire, Sterling Harjo said the following about ending the series:

“I never wanted it to go further than it needed to. This season felt like it was the end. We find these characters in a very transitional period of their lives. You can’t keep transitioning forever in life. You either learn something or you don’t. You move into a new phase or you don’t. And that’s where we found these characters. So I think they were always meant to go through something and we were going to see them come out on the other side, and that’s where it ends. I’m not a big fan of shows going on forever. It’s not that the well dried up, but I didn’t want it to dry up. So I can’t just keep telling this story forever.”

He also revealed the reaction FX had to his decision to end the series:

“They were shocked. People have asked me if it was their idea. No. I want to respect the nature of the storytelling. This story is coming to an end. I did tell FX, though, there are all of these ideas that I have for spinoffs and stuff happening in the same world. So all that’s up on the table and there’s some ideas that they really like. If someone else told me it was time to end, it would be so offensive to me, because I care about these actors, these writers, these directors, these characters. And I care about the whole crew. If someone told me it was time to pack it in, I would want to battle with them.”

Fans may see the world featured in Reservation Dogs again. Harjo has ideas for potential spin-offs.

What do you think? Did you want to see more of Reservation Dogs? Do you want Harjo to bring the world back in a spin-off?