Suspicion: Cancelled; No Season Two for Apple TV+ Thriller Series

Suspicion will not be returning for a second season. Deadline reported that the streaming service quietly canceled the Uma Thurman (above) drama a year ago. The series was first ordered in March 2020, but production was delayed due to the pandemic.

The eight-episode season arrived in February 2022 with Rob Williams as showrunner. The drama is inspired by the Israeli drama False Flag.

Starring Thurman, Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries, and Angel Coulby, the Apple TV+ series follows the kidnapping of the son of a businesswoman in New York City. The event is caught on camera and the video goes viral. The prime suspects in the crime are four British citizens visiting the city.

