Hijack: Apple TV+ Partners with Idris Elba for New Thriller TV Series

Hijack has been ordered to series at Apple TV+. Starring Idris Elba, the thriller series will follow the events of a hijacked plane on its way to London. Elba, who will also executive produce, will play an accomplished business negotiator. Seven episodes have been ordered.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced it has landed Hijack, a new seven-part thriller starring SAG-winning and Emmy Award-nominated Idris Elba (Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Luther), who will also serve as executive producer. This marks the first project that will hail from Elba’s first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures. Told in real time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, as authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing. The series is written by George Kay (Lupin, Criminal) and will be directed by Jim Field Smith (Criminal, The Wrong Mans), who will both also serve as executive producers alongside Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier. Hijack will be produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions in association with Green Door.”

A premiere date and more cast will be announced at a later date.

