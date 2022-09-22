Reservation Dogs: Season Three; Comedy-Drama Series Renewed by FX on Hulu

The crew will be back for a third season. Reservation Dogs has been renewed by FX on Hulu. The second season finishes airing next week, on September 28th.

A teen comedy-drama series, the Reservation Dogs TV show was created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi and stars Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Elva Guerra, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Gary Farmer, Jennifer Podemski, Jon Proudstar, and Dallas Goldtooth. The story follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers from rural Oklahoma– Bear (Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan (Jacobs), Willie Jack (Alexis), and Cheese (Factor). After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming, and saving in order to vicariously fulfill his dream of reaching the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California. But after a promising start to their criminal endeavors, the plan went bust. The gang disbanded, with everyone trying to forge their own paths. Elora ghosted Bear and took off for California with the leader of a rival gang. Abandoned by his closest friend, Bear seeks a male parental figure to teach him how to “be a man”. Meanwhile, Willie Jack thinks everything in their town is falling apart because of the curse she cast on Jackie and she’s determined to put that genie back in the bottle. Cheese who, like Willie Jack, decided that Cali wasn’t for him, reunites with his grandmother who isn’t his grandmother.

Here’s the renewal announcement from FX on Hulu:

FX’s “Reservation Dogs” Renewed for Season 3 Exclusively on Hulu

AFI Award and Peabody Award-Winning Series to Return in 2023

Season Two Concludes Wednesday, September 28 Exclusively on Hulu

From Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the Groundbreaking Series Featuring Unprecedented Indigenous Representation on Television, Both in Front of and Behind the Camera

LOS ANGELES, September 22, 2022 – A’ho! More good medicine is on the way! FX’s Reservation Dogs, the AFI Award and Peabody Award-winning series from co-creators and executive producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, has been renewed for a third season, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX. The series, available exclusively on Hulu, is currently presenting its acclaimed second season. The third season will be available in 2023 exclusively on Hulu.

“Reservation Dogs continues its remarkable run with critics, fans and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi,” said Grad. “FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging and funny shows on television.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi,” said Harjo. “It was born out of a conversation in Taika’s kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for season 2 has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering season 3, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”

Season two concludes Wednesday, September 28 on Hulu with episode 10, “I Still Believe.” The Rez Dogs go on a journey for Daniel. Written by Tommy Pico; Directed by Sterlin Harjo.

Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Reservation Dogs is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television, both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences.

In its first season, Reservation Dogs landed on 80+ critics’ year-end best lists, won The Gotham Award for “Breakthrough Series – Short Form,” won two Independent Spirit Awards, was honored as one of AFI’s Television Programs of the Year and won a Peabody Award. The show is also among seven programs recognized in 2022 by the Television Academy as part of its 15th Television Academy Honors, showcasing exceptional television programs and their producers who have leveraged the power of television to fuel social change.

Reservation Dogs is co-created by Sterlin Harjo (Love and Fury, Barking Water, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Academy Award(R)-winner Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder, Jojo Rabbit, What We Do in the Shadows) and executive produced by Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows, The Night Of). Reservation Dogs is produced by FX Productions.

