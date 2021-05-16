The Great: Season Two; Gillian Anderson Joins Hulu Historical Drama

The Great is adding a big name to its cast for season two. Gillian Anderson is joining the historical drama as the mother of Elle Fanning’s Catherine.

Hulu revealed more about the addition and the second season in a press release.

“Gillian Anderson (The Crown, Sex Education, The Fall and The X-Files) will join the cast of Hulu’s critically-acclaimed Original comedy series The Great in a two-episode appearance as Catherine’s (Elle Fanning) mother, Joanna. Joanna is a glamorous socialite from Germany, sometimes also known as the “maestro of marriage” for her abilities to arrange high profile partnerships for her daughters. She has heard rumors of her daughter’s coup and come to Russia to see it for herself. Though the apple of Catherine’s eye and a doting mother, it soon becomes clear Johanna has more sinister intentions to save her family’s reputation. The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. With only occasional historical facts, the series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow. The Great is created, written and executive-produced by Oscar and Emmy-nominated writer Tony McNamara and executive-produced by Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman. The series is from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.”

A premiere date for season two of The Great has not yet been set.

