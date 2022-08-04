Reservation Dogs: Season Three? Has the FX on Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The crew has gone their separate ways, and time will tell if they stay that way. Has the Reservation Dogs TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FX on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Reservation Dogs, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu streaming service, the Reservation Dogs TV show was created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi and stars Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Elva Guerra, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Gary Farmer, Jennifer Podemski, Jon Proudstar, and Dallas Goldtooth. The story follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers from rural Oklahoma– Bear (Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan (Jacobs), Willie Jack (Alexis), and Cheese (Factor). After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming, and saving in order to vicariously fulfill his dream of reaching the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California. But after a promising start to their criminal endeavors, the plan went bust. The gang disbanded, with everyone trying to forge their own paths. Elora ghosted Bear and took off for California with the leader of a rival gang. Abandoned by his closest friend, Bear seeks a male parental figure to teach him how to “be a man”. Meanwhile, Willie Jack thinks everything in their town is falling apart because of the curse she cast on Jackie and she’s determined to put that genie back in the bottle. Cheese, like Willie Jack, decided that Cali wasn’t for him, and reunites with his grandmother, who isn’t his grandmother.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 4, 2022, Reservation Dogs has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether FX will cancel or renew Reservation Dogs for season three. The show is well-respected by critics, loved by viewers, and appears relatively inexpensive to produce for a scripted series. So, I think it’s got a very good chance of being renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Reservation Dogs cancellation or renewal news.



